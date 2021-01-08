Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday called for an official investigation into the online English-language education platform TutorABC, amid concerns that it is skirting restrictions on Chinese investment in the education industry by labeling itself as a technology company.
TutorABC is the largest online English-language education platform in Taiwan, constituting a significant proportion of the market, Lin told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
It was founded in Taiwan, but the composition of its shareholders and executives has shifted, Lin said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
China’s Ping An Insurance Group in 2019 purchased a controlling stake in iTutorGroup, which reportedly operates the TutorABC brand, Lin said.
Many Chinese media reports have also called TutorABC a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance, Lin added.
According to the Measures Governing Investment Permits to the People of the Mainland Area (大陸地區人民來台投資許可辦法), Chinese investors cannot directly or indirectly hold more than 30 percent of a Taiwanese company, or exert a controlling influence, Lin said.
However, TutorABC has required its foreign teachers to abide by Chinese law, even telling employees that “Taiwan is part of China,” he said, adding that it is clear the company is under the control of Ping An Insurance.
With its 200,000 members in Taiwan, TutorABC holds a considerable amount of personal data valuable to China, Lin said.
This bias could seep into its curriculum, which is of particular concern considering that the firm is helping the Taipei City Government compile English-language teaching material, he added.
TutorABC holds an outsized influence in the market, Tainan Education Performance Bond Association chairman Wang Kai-min (王凱民) said.
It has recently been targeting small cram schools, helping them sell online courses, Wang said.
In addition to the Taipei project, TutorABC has won a NT$3 million (US$105,526) contract from Taichung Municipal Cingshuei Senior High School to set up an online learning platform, he added.
“Everyone knows that TutorABC teaches English, but it is not managed by the Ministry of Education” since it is registered as a technology company, he said.
“This is a huge problem,” he said.
Investment Commission spokesman Su Chi-yen (蘇琪彥) said that the agency last year received a tip about a potentially improper investment, but is still waiting for information from other agencies before making a decision.
TutorABC in a statement on Facebook refuted the characterization, saying that it is a Taiwanese company and abides by all local laws and regulations.
Although the founders of TutorABC set up iTutorGroup in 2008, the companies were separate at the time of the Ping An Insurance purchase, it said.
According to TutorABC’s Web site, iTutorGroup was founded in 2004, while the iTutorGroup Web site links to TutorABC as its adult learning platform for the “Taiwan (China) market.”
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location