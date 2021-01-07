Academics and animal rights advocates yesterday called on the government to create an animal protection police unit, due to an increase in reports of cruelty and violence against pets and wild animals in the past few years.
Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network secretary-general Ho Tsung-hsun lead a media briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei organized by a coalition of animal welfare organizations and civic groups.
Ho said that lawmakers in 2017 passed amendments to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), which imposed more severe penalties for cruelty to, or mistreatment or killing of animals.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
However, government leaders have still not established a specialized force to investigate such offenses, he said.
“Our society is much improved ... regarding protection and conservation measures for animals, as well as showing concern and reporting people who abuse or kill animals,” Ho said. “It is also an ethical issue, as animals are unable to talk ... so we have to speak up for them.”
“We have a general consensus in society and among all political parties, that an animal protection unit should be established, but National Police Agency [NPA] officials keep telling us that they have no budget and no spare personnel, so cases such as the beating and poisoning of animals are still being handled by rank-and-file officers at local police stations,” he said.
When arriving on the scene, local police most often record such incidents as a case of “animal welfare and protection,” Ho said.
They then pass it on to agencies that fall under the Council of Agriculture, which deal with livestock and wild animals, and nothing is done, because the legal jurisdictions are not clearly defined, and neither the police nor the agencies are willing to shoulder the responsibility of taking on the case, Ho said.
Special training is required to deal with disputes over pets, feral animals, or when snakes, bees or hornets are found in homes, so a dedicated police force is needed for such jobs, and for investigating criminal offenses against animals, Ho and other advocates said.
Wu Chuang-hsien (吳宗憲), a professor at the National University of Tainan who has studied the issue, said that a specialized animal protection unit could be set up under the control of local governments, patterned after the women and children’s protection units at most local police precincts.
Wu said that another feasible option would be to place the unit under the central government’s control under the NPA, modeling it after NPA’s Seventh Special Police Corps, which deals with nature conservation, environmental protection, and security at national parks and forest preserves.
Other speakers at yesterday’s briefing included representatives from the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan, the Taiwan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Life Conservation Society, the Animal Protection Association and the World Dog Alliance, as well as youth representatives from major political parties.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location