The National Central Library (NCL) yesterday unveiled its newly upgraded multipurpose performance hall, while announcing that writers Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇) and Chiang Hsun (蔣勳) are scheduled to hold talks there later this year.
Among the guests at the opening ceremony were figures from the local arts and culture scene, including Pai, U-Theatre (優人神鼓) founder Liu Ruo-yu (劉若瑀) and Tang Mei Yun Taiwanese Opera Company (唐美雲歌仔戲團) founder Tang Mei-yun (唐美雲).
The performance hall — on the basement level of the Taipei library — had been an auditorium for lectures, awards ceremonies and other events not requiring a large stage, NCL Director-General Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
For theatrical productions, set designers needed skill to overcome the physical limitations of the former stage, which was narrow and plain, she said.
The new space, which can seat up to 500 people, provides young performers who might not be ready for more professional venues with an additional place to practice their craft, she said.
The improvements were made possible with financial support from the Trend Education Foundation, as well as a team of experts that it provided, she said.
The stage’s functionality was upgraded, and new lighting equipment and curtains were bought, she said.
The changes follow a global trend of libraries being transformed into spaces where people gather to learn, be inspired and be creative, she added.
Sound-absorbing panels were installed, as well as a reinforced steel grid above the stage, foundation CEO Jenny Chen (陳怡蓁) said.
The work on the performance hall was done from Nov. 2 last year to Thursday last week, she said.
Pai, who has given seven lectures over the past two years, is to lecture at the multipurpose performance hall on May 8 and May 22, Chen said.
Chiang, who gives a lecture each year, is to give another one on Nov. 27, she said.
This year, the foundation has scheduled 10 free programs to be held in the space, she added.
Additional reporting by Rachel Lin
