Local vessel located in Pacific; no sign of crew

STORMY WEATHER: The Fisheries Agency said that Taiwanese fishing vessels are in the area and willing to give assistance as soon as conditions are favorable

Staff writer, with CNA





A commercial Taiwanese fishing boat that last week went missing in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has been located, but there were no signs of the crew, the Suao Fishermen’s Association said on Monday.

The National Rescue Command Center was informed of the missing vessel — the Suao-registered Yong Yu Sing No. 18 — after its owner reported on Friday last week that he lost contact with the captain on Wednesday last week, association head Tsai Yuan-lung (蔡源龍) said.

The center sought assistance from US authorities and a US fixed-wing search-and-rescue aircraft found the missing boat about 606 nautical miles (1,122km) northeast of Midway Atoll on Saturday last week, Tsai said.

The Suao-registered fishing boat Yong Yu Sing No. 18 is pictured in an undated photograph provided by a reader. Photo: CNA

Observers on the plane noticed that the windows of the captain’s cabin had been smashed, raising the possibility that the cause might have also damaged the vessel’s communications equipment, he added.

The vessel appeared to be drifting, suggesting that it had lost power, he said, adding that the Taiwanese captain and his nine Indonesian crew members were missing.

When the owner lost contact with the Yong Yu Sing, it was reported to be about 527 nautical miles northeast of Midway Atoll.

No distress calls were received, the association said.

Taiwanese vessel the Chin Ching Fu No. 66 is about 80 nautical miles from the Yong Yu Sing, but prevailing storm-like conditions have prevented it from approaching, said people familiar with the local industry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the vessel would check on the crew as soon as the weather allows.

The Fisheries Agency said that four other Taiwanese vessels are in the area and willing to give assistance when sea conditions improve.

The Yong Yu Sing is listed as a 99-tonne tuna longliner on the Web site of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, of which Taiwan is a member.

Additional reporting by Chien Hui-ju and Chiang Chih-hsiung