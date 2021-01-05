The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is preparing to issue a notice this month mandating that cafeterias and boxed meal suppliers make it possible for customers to recycle paper tableware, the agency said yesterday.
The new rules would hopefully come into effect in July and those found breaching them could face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, the agency said.
The EPA said that it has been working with local environmental protection departments since July last year to promote its Paper Tableware Recycling-Friendly Shops Subsidization Plan to encourage proper sorting and recycling of paper tableware.
The plan was originally scheduled to end in November last year, but was extended to Dec. 20, with the participation of about 2,000 outlets, the agency said.
About 3,500 outlets in cities and counties nationwide, mainly cafeterias and lunchbox stores, were targeted to receive the subsidies, and were paid a maximum of NT$6,500 to introduce paper tableware recycling, it said.
Outlets with such facilities are to be designated Paper Tableware Recycling-Friendly Shops to help consumers identify them, the agency added.
However, when the subsidy program ended, about 1,000 outlets nationwide had still not applied to participate in the program, so the agency decided to mandate the introduction of waste paper tableware recycling, with no subsidies offered for doing so, an EPA official said.
Under the new rules, outlets that fail to provide such facilities can be fined under the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物處理法).
The EPA plans to conduct a survey of other outlets that use paper tableware, including breakfast shops and eateries, to evaluate whether to expand application of the rules, the official added.
Taiwan uses about 110,000 tonnes of paper tableware per year, with a recycling rate of about 80 percent this year, the agency said.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip