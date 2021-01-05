EPA to enforce paper tableware recycling plan

Staff writer, with CNA





The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is preparing to issue a notice this month mandating that cafeterias and boxed meal suppliers make it possible for customers to recycle paper tableware, the agency said yesterday.

The new rules would hopefully come into effect in July and those found breaching them could face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, the agency said.

The EPA said that it has been working with local environmental protection departments since July last year to promote its Paper Tableware Recycling-Friendly Shops Subsidization Plan to encourage proper sorting and recycling of paper tableware.

The plan was originally scheduled to end in November last year, but was extended to Dec. 20, with the participation of about 2,000 outlets, the agency said.

About 3,500 outlets in cities and counties nationwide, mainly cafeterias and lunchbox stores, were targeted to receive the subsidies, and were paid a maximum of NT$6,500 to introduce paper tableware recycling, it said.

Outlets with such facilities are to be designated Paper Tableware Recycling-Friendly Shops to help consumers identify them, the agency added.

However, when the subsidy program ended, about 1,000 outlets nationwide had still not applied to participate in the program, so the agency decided to mandate the introduction of waste paper tableware recycling, with no subsidies offered for doing so, an EPA official said.

Under the new rules, outlets that fail to provide such facilities can be fined under the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物處理法).

The EPA plans to conduct a survey of other outlets that use paper tableware, including breakfast shops and eateries, to evaluate whether to expand application of the rules, the official added.

Taiwan uses about 110,000 tonnes of paper tableware per year, with a recycling rate of about 80 percent this year, the agency said.