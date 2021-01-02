Hospital visits due to epilepsy higher in winter: doctor

KEEP WARM: A study of epilepsy-related hospital admissions showed that 630 more people were treated in February than during other months

By Ou Su-mei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Hospital visits related to epileptic seizures are highest in January and February, when the weather is coldest and the effects of air pollution are greatest, a Taichung pediatrician said on Monday.

Kuang Tien General Hospital pediatrician Chiang Kuo-liang (江國樑), who has been studying the relationship between epilepsy and environment for five years, published his findings in the journal Epilepsy & Behavior on Dec. 12.

Conducted from 2009 to 2013, Chiang’s research showed that decreases in temperature and sunlight hours, along with increases in air pressure, rainfall and air pollutants — such as methane, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and non-methane hydrocarbons — are correlated with an increase in epilepsy-related hospital visits.

Citing data from hospitals across Taiwan, Chiang said that in January and February, about 60 people with epilepsy are affected by environmental changes each day on average, representing a 13.7 percent increase over other months.

Of all the aspects of environmental changes observed in the study, falling temperatures had the greatest effect, he said, adding that with every 10°C drop, there was a 6 percent increase in hospital visits for epilepsy.

In February, which is often the coldest month of the year, hospitals on average treat about 630 more epilepsy patients compared with the monthly average, while in August, they treat nearly 70 fewer patients than the monthly average, he said.

High air pressure in winter was also a major factor, he said, adding that high-pressure weather systems also bring cold air and humidity.

Those susceptible to seizures should also monitor air quality, which decreases substantially in the winter, he said.

Although the WHO recommends that air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3), Taiwan has set a standard of 15mg/m3, and even that level is sometimes exceeded in winter months, Chiang said.

When levels exceed 15mg/m3, people should remain indoors whenever possible and wear masks when outside, he said.

For people with epilepsy, environmental changes during the winter can cause excessive activity in the cranial nervous system, which can lead to a seizure, he said.

People with epilepsy might also have poorer sleep quality when air quality is bad, or might have trouble breathing properly during sleep, which could lead to a lack of oxygen in the brain, thereby leading to a seizure, he added.

During winter months, those prone to seizures should stay warm, stay indoors on cold days or when air quality is bad, and avoid spicy foods, he said.