Hospital visits related to epileptic seizures are highest in January and February, when the weather is coldest and the effects of air pollution are greatest, a Taichung pediatrician said on Monday.
Kuang Tien General Hospital pediatrician Chiang Kuo-liang (江國樑), who has been studying the relationship between epilepsy and environment for five years, published his findings in the journal Epilepsy & Behavior on Dec. 12.
Conducted from 2009 to 2013, Chiang’s research showed that decreases in temperature and sunlight hours, along with increases in air pressure, rainfall and air pollutants — such as methane, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and non-methane hydrocarbons — are correlated with an increase in epilepsy-related hospital visits.
Citing data from hospitals across Taiwan, Chiang said that in January and February, about 60 people with epilepsy are affected by environmental changes each day on average, representing a 13.7 percent increase over other months.
Of all the aspects of environmental changes observed in the study, falling temperatures had the greatest effect, he said, adding that with every 10°C drop, there was a 6 percent increase in hospital visits for epilepsy.
In February, which is often the coldest month of the year, hospitals on average treat about 630 more epilepsy patients compared with the monthly average, while in August, they treat nearly 70 fewer patients than the monthly average, he said.
High air pressure in winter was also a major factor, he said, adding that high-pressure weather systems also bring cold air and humidity.
Those susceptible to seizures should also monitor air quality, which decreases substantially in the winter, he said.
Although the WHO recommends that air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3), Taiwan has set a standard of 15mg/m3, and even that level is sometimes exceeded in winter months, Chiang said.
When levels exceed 15mg/m3, people should remain indoors whenever possible and wear masks when outside, he said.
For people with epilepsy, environmental changes during the winter can cause excessive activity in the cranial nervous system, which can lead to a seizure, he said.
People with epilepsy might also have poorer sleep quality when air quality is bad, or might have trouble breathing properly during sleep, which could lead to a lack of oxygen in the brain, thereby leading to a seizure, he added.
During winter months, those prone to seizures should stay warm, stay indoors on cold days or when air quality is bad, and avoid spicy foods, he said.
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
China’s Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is not a military threat to Taiwan, a defense expert said on Saturday as Beijing opened a rail bridge that links Pingtan Island to Fuzhou Province. Pingtan Island is about 130km northwest of Taiwan and the new bridge could reportedly allow train movements between China’s Fuzhou and the island in as little as 35 minutes. Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔), a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the railway’s economic and political value is greater than its military potential to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Well-utilized railways could greatly benefit an army, as the
An attempt to combine technology with foreign aid to help people cope with natural disasters passed its first test last month when it gave people in Belize enough time to respond to flooding caused by Hurricane Iota, an International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) official said on Thursday. The disaster prevention plan gave San Ignacio residents three extra hours to evacuate before flood waters hit the town, ICDF Deputy Secretary-General Chen Ai-chen (陳愛貞) said. The ICDF, affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is tasked with aiding developing partner countries. The project was launched last year in Belize — one of Taiwan’s diplomatic