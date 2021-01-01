Pro-independence coalition to rally for Donald Trump

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A rally in Taipei tomorrow in support of US President Donald Trump is planned by a coalition of pro-Taiwanese independence groups, who yesterday said that they would urge him to make a visit to Taiwan.

At a media briefing outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, members of the groups thanked the Trump administration for its support of Taiwan in the face of Chinese threats, holding placards that read: “We thank President Trump, protect Taiwan’s democracy.”

Preparatory Office of Autonomous Formosa Detached Territory of Japan secretary-general Tseng Ching-yuan (曾勁元) urged people to join the rally.

Pro-Taiwanese independence groups hold banners and flags at a news conference outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

“Trump is a real friend and a big benefactor of Taiwan,” Tseng said. “So at this critical time, we should have a mass turnout to show our gratitude and give him support — and to safeguard Taiwan at the same time.”

Tseng said that he and his organization prefer the term “Formosans” to describe Taiwan’s people, as it was the name used for the island before the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime brought its military occupation across the Taiwan Strait, “which was done illegally — the KMT government was illegitimate.”

“We face China’s threat of invasion, with missiles aimed at our cities and warplanes making daily incursions,” Tseng said.

“Only Trump has given us considerable help and military support. He has been the friendliest US president to Taiwan since World War II,” he said.

“Formosans must stand up to show our support for Trump in his hour of need,” he said.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2pm on Ketagalan Boulevard and walk a route that returns to the starting point, he said.

The rally was organized ahead of a big Trump rally in Washington before the US Congress convenes on Wednesday next week to certify the Electoral College’s votes, Taiwan Solidarity Union secretary-general Chou Ni-an (周倪安) said.

“This is our way to say thank you to Trump for his strong support of elevating Taiwan’s international status, protecting us Formosans from China’s military belligerence intent on annexing our country,” Chou said.

“We, the people of Taiwan, wish to express our admiration and respect for your enduring fighting spirit,” the coalition wrote in a letter to Trump.

“All the best to you for a victorious election and we look forward to your continued leadership to make the United States of America great again and the world freer for the next four years,” it said.

The letter concluded with an invitation to Trump “to visit this beautiful island nation when you have a chance.”