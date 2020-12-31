President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday praised Taiwanese for their “bravery and determination” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, while urging them not to lose sight of the challenges to come.
In her year-end remarks to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee in Taipei, Tsai said that this has been a challenging year, not to mention the beginning of a new term in office.
She particularly thanked the committee and all party members, as well as executive teams led by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).
Photo: CNA
She also thanked the party’s legislative caucus and DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) for their hard work throughout the year.
“Governing is not easy, but through teamwork, we are about to make it through a challenging year,” Tsai said.
“This year, a global pandemic sprang up out of nowhere, disrupting daily rhythms and changing everyday life,” she said.
Wearing masks and maintaining social distance have become normalized, which might keep people from seeing each other’s entire faces, “but maybe it looks even better that way,” she joked.
Tsai credited the nation’s successful virus containment efforts — leading some to call Taiwan one of the safest places in the world — to its dedicated and proactive citizens.
“Most crucial has been our unity and cooperation, which has shown the world this tenacious island’s character and capabilities,” she said.
However, it is not over yet, Tsai said, relating the pandemic to a baseball game.
“Even though we have been in the lead for eight innings, we cannot become complacent in the ninth,” she said, urging people to continue working together and keep the faith, “and we will surely win this long battle.”
“As leaders, we will not slack when facing the many challenges of the coming year,” she added.
The pandemic is not the only area where Taiwan shined this year — its economy has also seen remarkable growth, Tsai said.
New industries are creating job opportunities, she said, highlighting increased foreign and domestic investment, development in the “green” energy sector, and new operations in Taiwan by Google and Microsoft.
In foreign relations, the nation has continued to deepen its relationship with the US, as well as its defense capabilities, she said.
These successes are the result of Taiwanese’s hard work, she said.
“We are lucky to have your cooperation. We are lucky to have your help. We are lucky to have your kindness, your bravery, your determination to stand together with Taiwan,” Tsai said. “Thank you, and happy new year in advance.”
