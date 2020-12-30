Taiwan and Japan are working together to develop a miniaturized satellite that is scheduled to be launched into space in 2022 and would validate two key technologies to be used in Taiwan’s space program, a National Space Organization (NSPO) official said on Monday.
The satellite, called the 6U Fast Validation CubeSat, is a joint venture between the space organization and the University of Tokyo’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, NSPO Deputy Director-General Yu Shiann-jen (余憲政) said.
As part of the third phase of Taiwan’s space program, it is designing high-resolution optical remote sensors and optical mechanical systems that would be installed on high-resolution optical remote sensing satellites, Yu said.
To make sure the two technologies can be used in space, the NSPO partnered with the University of Tokyo to design the 6U Fast Validation CubeSat as a validation platform, Yu said.
The small, cost-effective satellites are ideal for academic use, Yu said.
The 6U, or “six units” CubeSat, is expected to be 36.6cm long, 22.6cm wide and 10cm high.
The completed 6U CubeSat is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station in mid-2022 and be deployed at an orbital altitude of approximately 380km to 420km, Yu said.
The University of Tokyo is in charge of the design of the CubeSat itself, while the NSPO is designing the remote sensors and optical mechanical systems.
Two Japanese space service companies — Edge Lab Co Ltd. and Space BD — would be responsible for sending CubeSat into space, the NSPO added.
The NSPO has said that it also plans to sign memorandums of understanding with Czech institutions to conduct space research.
