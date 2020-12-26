WEATHER
Cold front approaches
A continental cold air mass is forecast to envelop Taiwan next week, sending temperatures to below 10°C in some areas on New Year’s Eve, National Central University adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said yesterday. With the arrival on Wednesday of the first cold front this winter, the mercury is expected to plunge to as low as 8°C to 10°C in some parts of the country at night as the system intensifies, Wu said. Temperatures would fall across Taiwan, with the coldest weather forecast for New Year’s Eve on Thursday, he said. Citing data from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, Wu said that the temperature in the Taipei metropolitan area on Thursday would be about 7°C, while in some low-lying parts of the city the mercury is likely to plunge to 5°C. Residents in northern Taiwan would see a temporary break in the wet weather on Saturday next week, Wu said, adding that the following day, a cloud system from the south would bring rain to many parts of the country.
SOCIETY
Age amendment passed
The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments to the Civil Code, officially lowering the age of majority from 20 to 18. The new regulations would be effective from Jan. 1, 2023. Modern technology allows young people to develop self-awareness, and mental and physical maturity faster than before, the Ministry of Justice said, adding that it has answered public expectations and proposed the amendment to make 18 the new age of majority. With the rule change, people aged 18 would be allowed to freely marry or divorce, while they can get engaged at age 17. The amendments removed Article 981 of the Civil Code, which states that minors must obtain the permission of their legal guardians to marry.
SOCIETY
Nitori announces recall
Nitori Taiwan, a retailer of Japanese furniture and home accessories, on Thursday announced a voluntary recall of nine types of diatomaceous bath mats and coasters due to possibly excessive levels of asbestos. In a notice on its Web site, Nitori said that people who purchased the products can take them to a Nitori store for a full refund, with or without a receipt. The nine affected products were made in China, and 2.41 million of them have been sold globally, the company said. It has removed an additional 54 items from its shelves, pending testing for asbestos — a carcinogen, Nitori said. People who have items confirmed as containing asbestos or that are being tested for the substance should double-wrap them in plastic until they can be returned or are deemed safe, the company said. Products that are worn or broken pose the greatest danger, as this can allow asbestos particles to be released into the air, the company said.
SOCIETY
Volcano drill scheduled
Residents of Hutian Borough (湖田) in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) on Tuesday are to receive a test warning on their mobile phones as authorities run a drill for a volcanic eruption to upgrade the national disaster warning network, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Residents of Hutian are to receive a text messages reading: “Drill, Volcanic Info, CWB 02_2349 1181,” between 10am and 10:30am, depending on their telecommunications provider, the bureau said. If the messages are delivered smoothly, the bureau would apply to have the volcano warning system included in the Public Warning System, it said.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
FACE ‘WITH COURAGE’: P.League+’s CEO said that some of the videos circulating online were filmed while the players were in high school, making them the ‘victims’ Reports of players allegedly being blackmailed with videos circulating online yesterday overshadowed the launch of P.League+, a new basketball league to rival the Super Basketball League (SBL), and prompted police investigations. After news reports alleged that more than 20 basketball players, including professionals and amateurs, were linked to videos circulating online containing sexual content that might be part of a blackmail scheme, P.League+ filed legal complaints and requested police protection for teams during the season opening game at the Changhua County Stadium yesterday, the company said. As of yesterday afternoon, the Criminal Investigation Bureau had detained two men, surnamed Yu (余) and