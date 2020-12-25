The Taipei City Government yesterday announced that it would set up restricted areas in front of the center stage for its New Year’s Eve party, adding that it might take further measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including only allowing a reduced audience.
The city government might stream the celebration on Thursday next week, to allow people to virtually participate, it said.
The city government would enforce the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) regulations, as announced by the center on Tuesday, and close disease prevention loopholes by setting up further restrictions at the event.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT
It would ask attendees to register with the organizers, the city government said.
The CECC tightened its disease prevention restrictions after a local contact of a pilot from New Zealand, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday last week, also tested positive, making her Taiwan’s first domestic case of the novel coronavirus since April.
The restricted areas would be on Songgao Road, Songshou Road and in front of the Taipei City Council building, the city government said.
Each area would have up to 10 entry points each, depending on the size of the area, Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) told a news conference.
The city government would enforce the wearing of masks, take people’s temperatures and request personal contact data, he added.
Should the central government implement stricter COVID-19 rules, it would hold the event without a live audience, but stream it online, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said, adding that it might also strictly restrict attendance to residents of the area around Taipei 101.
After New Taipei City on Wednesday announced the cancelation of all outdoor activities for the city’s annual Christmasland event, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) yesterday said that their respective city governments are not ruling out either streaming New Year’s Eve events online or canceling the events.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
FACE ‘WITH COURAGE’: P.League+’s CEO said that some of the videos circulating online were filmed while the players were in high school, making them the ‘victims’ Reports of players allegedly being blackmailed with videos circulating online yesterday overshadowed the launch of P.League+, a new basketball league to rival the Super Basketball League (SBL), and prompted police investigations. After news reports alleged that more than 20 basketball players, including professionals and amateurs, were linked to videos circulating online containing sexual content that might be part of a blackmail scheme, P.League+ filed legal complaints and requested police protection for teams during the season opening game at the Changhua County Stadium yesterday, the company said. As of yesterday afternoon, the Criminal Investigation Bureau had detained two men, surnamed Yu (余) and