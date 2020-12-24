The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants.
The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants.
In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months.
While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months.
Chang, 51, was handed the heavier sentence because of the severe and reprehensible nature of her unlawful activities, which included victimization of young people, some of them single mothers, the court said.
She took advantage of their inexperience in work and social situations to defraud them, it said.
New Taipei City prosecutors have received complaints from more than 160 people, which they divided among two litigation cases against Chang.
Reports about Chang’s activities include concealing details on rental agreements that were unfavorable to tenants; advertising a well-furnished residence, but actually renting out an apartment in poor condition; using entrapment and false promises to induce a signature on a lease; blackmailing tenants to pay for damage; and seizing deposits when disputes arose.
In the second case, in which 56 tenants are plaintiffs, the New Taipei City court in April last year convicted Chang on 14 counts, handing her a five-year, six-month term, which she appealed, with the second ruling pending.
Prosecutors in their indictment noted Chang’s reputation as an “evil landlady,” as a many of her tenants were students, young people who have just entered the workforce, or foreigners who lacked a thorough understanding of their rights as tenants.
She has a “litigious nature,” launching many lawsuits over small disputes against her tenants and guarantors on rental agreements, prosecutors said.
Judges yesterday said that Chang wrote her own complaints and countersuits against tenants, with her documents containing numerous examples of falsified evidence and distortions to her advantage.
They said that she filed many “frivolous lawsuits,” in abuse of the nation’s judiciary and its resources, to gain financial profit from rental disputes.
