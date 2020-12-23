Ministry confirms it held talks with US lawmakers on renaming TECRO

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday confirmed that it had held talks with members of the US Congress on changing the name of its office in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office,” but said that there was no “definite timeline” for a change.

The ministry’s comments came after 78 members of the US House of Representatives last week wrote to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting that Taiwan be allowed to rename the office, which is known as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO).

In the letter, the lawmakers said that referring to Taiwan as “Taipei” contradicts language used in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act and by the US Department of State, and fails to accurately reflect the strong ties between the US and Taiwan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Nov. 26. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

‘SENSITIVE’ ISSUE

Asked about the letter at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Monday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) said that the ministry had been pushing for the office’s name to be changed.

The issue is “sensitive” and must wait until the “time is right,” Tseng added.

EXCHANGING IDEAS

The ministry said in a statement on Monday evening that it had discussed the change with members of the US Congress “to understand where US officials stand on the issue.”

The ministry thanked the US lawmakers for their support, saying that it would “continue to hold internal discussions and exchange ideas with the US” on renaming the Washington office, although “there currently is no definite timeline” for doing so.