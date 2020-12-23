Abnormal exhaustion, even after resting or climbing just one flight of stairs, could be a sign of impending heart failure, a doctor said, cautioning those with such symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.
While still in the early stages, cardiovascular disease is a manageable condition, Hung Chung-lieh (洪崇烈), a cardiologist at Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, said on Friday.
Proper management through clinical treatment and maintaining a healthy lifestyle could alleviate symptoms and reduce the need for hospitalization, Hung said.
However, fatigue, shortness of breath and swelling in the legs, ankles or feet are all potential signs of heart failure and require immediate medical attention, he said.
There are also different types of heart failure that are more common depending on gender and age, Hung said.
Systolic heart failure, in which the heart cannot contract completely on each beat, is usually caused by coronary artery disease, and is more common among men and younger people, he said.
Diastolic heart failure, characterized by the heart’s inability to relax between beats, is more common among post-menopausal women, Hung added.
In general, older people have a higher risk of heart failure, as well as those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, he said.
Those who have had a heart attack or have valvular heart disease are also high-risk, he added.
However, this risk can be managed by keeping cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure under control, Hung said.
If managed properly, people can even exercise and continue leading their lives like normal, he said.
The hospital has also started a telemedicine program to help former inpatients better manage their health, Hung said.
The patients are equipped with a portable electrocardiogram machine, as well as equipment to measure their blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen and weight at home, he said.
Through daily monitoring with automatic transmission to a care provider, problems can be detected early and treatment adjusted accordingly, Hung added.
MacKay Memorial Hospital said that in the past year, more than 100 people have participated in the program.
The age of the average participant is 71.2 years, it said, adding that 46.5 percent are men and 53.5 percent are women.
About 64.4 percent have a history of diabetes, 44.6 percent have high blood pressure and 68.3 percent have coronary artery disease, it added.
Readmission within 30 days of discharge from the hospital is 30 to 40 percent lower among those in the program, it said, adding that participants have also reported a much higher quality of life.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of