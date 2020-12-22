More than 60 percent of people were satisfied with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration this year, due to its performance handling the COVID-19 pandemic, economic growth and international affairs, a survey released yesterday by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said.
Options were also listed for people to select as their main reason for not being satisfied with Tsai’s performance.
Of the respondents, 7.7 percent chose “lifting restriction on US meat imports,” 7.4 percent were not satisfied with the state of the economy, 4.1 percent were not happy with Tsai’s personal image, 3.5 percent were dissatisfied with relations with China, and 2.4 percent with CTi TV News’ operating license not being renewed, the survey showed.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
When asked to compare the government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 outbreak with other countries, 95.1 percent of respondents said that Taiwan had done better, while 1.6 percent said it had fared worse.
Regarding the Tsai administration’s overall governance this year, 60.9 percent of respondents gave a “satisfied” rating, while 36.6 percent were not satisfied.
Of the respondents who identified as DPP supporters, 93.7 percent said that they were satisfied, while 6.3 percent said they were not.
Of the respondents who identified as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters, 17.5 percent said they were satisfied, while 80.4 percent said they were not satisfied.
As for those not affiliated with any party, 46.3 percent were satisfied, while 47.6 percent were not.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents were satisfied with the government’s economic performance, while 36.4 percent were not.
“The survey results showed the whole nation has coalesced around the battle against COVID-19,” DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) told a news conference.
At the beginning of this year, most people were pessimistic about the economy, but Tsai’s government laid a good foundation during her first term, so when the pandemic hit, Taiwan beat expectations regarding economic growth, Cheng said.
More than 50 percent of respondents were satisfied with the administration regarding international affairs, national defense and cross-strait relations, DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said.
The survey was conducted from Friday to Saturday last week, and collected 1,120 valid samples with a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.
