Scandal overshadows league opener

FACE ‘WITH COURAGE’: P.League+’s CEO said that some of the videos circulating online were filmed while the players were in high school, making them the ‘victims’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Reports of players allegedly being blackmailed with videos circulating online yesterday overshadowed the launch of P.League+, a new basketball league to rival the Super Basketball League (SBL), and prompted police investigations.

After news reports alleged that more than 20 basketball players, including professionals and amateurs, were linked to videos circulating online containing sexual content that might be part of a blackmail scheme, P.League+ filed legal complaints and requested police protection for teams during the season opening game at the Changhua County Stadium yesterday, the company said.

As of yesterday afternoon, the Criminal Investigation Bureau had detained two men, surnamed Yu (余) and Liu (劉), for questioning regarding their alleged involvement in operating an online adult sex chat room and video site.

An audience of 6,000 watches the first game of the newly launched P.League+ basketball league at the Changhua County Stadium yesterday. Photo: CNA

They have since been transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office, investigators said.

According to reports by the Chinese-language Apple Daily, a Taiwanese-Canadian player of the Taishin Dreamers and at least one other prominent starter in the new league were among those allegedly associated with the scandal.

The reports said that other players involved in the matter are from the SBL, as well as players from university and high-school teams.

People cheer at the first game of the newly launched P.League+ basketball league at the Changhua County Stadium yesterday. Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times

The videos allegedly depict players masturbating while talking with women in an online chat room, while others reportedly show players engaging in sex acts with partners, the Apple Daily reported.

Some reports over the past week said that a group in China was using the videos to blackmail players into sending them money, while others said the videos were aimed at sabotaging the P.League+ before the season started.

P.League+ CEO Chen Chien-chou (陳建州) said the scandal had affected all levels of Taiwanese basketball, from his new league to the SBL, university and high-school circuits.

“We must stand up against this and deal with these problems. We call for all affected players to face this with courage, and not cower in fear. League officials will work to protect you and provide assistance,” he told a news conference.

Chen said that some videos involving prominent players were filmed a few years ago, when they were in high school, and had only recently been circulated online for blackmail purposes.

He had requested a judicial investigation to catch the offenders for breaching the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), he said.

The bad publicity over the scandal could hurt the league and its four teams, “but we still seek fan support, because the players are victims in this case, and we need to sustain the game’s development,” he said.

In yesterday’s SBL games at Taipei’s Heping Gymnasium, the Yulon Luxgen Dinos defeated Jeoutai Technology 97-82, while Taiwan Beer prevailed over Taiwan Bank 69-61.

In the P.League+ opener, the Fubon Braves edged out the Taishin Dreamers 89-86 at the Changhua County Stadium to snatch the first victory in the new league.