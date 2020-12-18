The National Security Council (NSC) is to bolster information security by strengthening its joint national-level security structure over the next year, establishing a data-driven proactive defense system, and securing the nation’s data channels and supply chains, NSC Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said yesterday.
Koo unveiled the three goals while reporting national defense budget plans for next year to the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee.
The council has five main priorities for the coming year, he said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
First, it would accelerate development of Taiwan’s asymmetric combat capabilities, bolster the reserve system and improve management of the nation’s armed forces, he said.
Second, it would defend the nation’s sovereignty and regional stability by promoting diplomatic relationships and substantive participation in the international community, he said.
Third, it would maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait by understanding internal and external changes that might affect the current status, Koo said.
Fourth, it would enhance the capabilities and resilience of the homeland security system to more effectively respond to threats such as natural disasters and terrorist attacks, he said.
Fifth, the council would improve its “information and national security strategy 2.0” by implementing a proactive defense system to create a resilient and secure “smart nation,” Koo added.
Information security is of paramount importance in nearly every segment of society, but it faces threats that increase by the day, Koo said.
In responding to the threats, the council would focus on three priorities, he said.
First, the NSC would focus on upgrading the national-level joint defense system and the team focused on information security, he said.
Second, the council would work with its partners in the public sector and abroad to establish a data-driven proactive defense mechanism, he said.
Third, it would promote information security within industry, and support cybersecurity firms to enhance the nation’s independence and capabilities in the field, he added.
The council ultimately hopes to enable “early warning, emergency response and continuous operations,” and become the world’s trusted source for secure systems and supply chains, Koo said.
This way, Taiwan could secure its cyberspace and critical infrastructure from attacks, he said.
