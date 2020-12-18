The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday defended Su Wei-shuo (蘇偉碩), a doctor whom the Ministry of Health and Welfare has accused of spreading false information about the effects of ractopamine on humans.
Su is a former physician at the Tainan branch of Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital and a member of an alliance of non-governmental organizations that oppose the use of such leanness-enhancing agents on pigs.
The alliance on Wednesday told reporters that Su the previous day had received a notice from the Kaohsiung Police Department’s Sanmin Second Precinct that cited the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) and asked him to go to the precinct on Friday next week with material supporting claims that meat products containing ractopamine affect human health.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
The precinct on Wednesday said that the ministry had deemed information related to pork containing ractopamine disseminated online by Su to be false and reported it to the National Police Agency.
“Pork with traces of ractopamine is a public issue that can be discussed and it is the issue that people care most about now,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.
“People do not want ractopamine pork to be imported,” Wang said.
“Article 11 of the Constitution clearly states that people have freedom of speech, teaching, writing and publication,” she said, adding that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is “suppressing freedom of speech,” even on Constitution Day, which falls on the day Su was summoned to the precinct.
Wang asked why the police had summoned him at 10pm, saying that such arrangements at night are rare.
KMT Deputy Secretary-General Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) said that the government is attempting to make people “afraid to speak and afraid to tell the truth.”
The Tsai administration “intends to intimidate voices that differ from the DPP’s [Democratic Progressive Party] position,” the KMT said in a statement.
“It is not Dr Su Wei-shuo who is being humiliated today, but Taiwan’s democracy and freedom of speech,” KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) wrote on Facebook.
“A government that does not tolerate the existence of dissidents and suppresses different opinions in the name of [fighting] false information ... is a false democracy and a true dictatorship,” Chiang wrote.
“Freedom of speech does not equal freedom to spread rumors,” Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said.
Su has made claims that are “unreasonable” or “exaggerated,” Li said, adding that he should provide evidence to back his claims.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the ministry would wait for the results of the investigation.
The precinct on Wednesday said that the 10pm appointment was due to its own “negligence.”
The precinct chose the time on the basis that doctors need to see patients during the day and have more free time in the evening, it said.
However, it did not contact Su to discuss the time, it said.
Kaohsiung Police Department Commissioner Liu Po-liang (劉柏良) yesterday called the 10pm arrangement “very inappropriate” and said that an internal review had been conducted.
Su told a news conference held by the alliance that he had compiled a booklet containing scientific evidence of the harm to human’s posed by ractopamine, which he gave to the ministry at a public hearing in October.
He would take a copy of the booklet when he reports to precinct, he said.
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)