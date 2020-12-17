The Ministry of Education yesterday said it would complete the demolition of more than 200 old and dangerous buildings at elementary and junior-high schools by the end of this month as part of its initiative to improve safety on campuses.
The ministry in 2017 sought funding from the Executive Yuan for the special project to help local governments reinforce old or structurally weak school buildings to make them more resistant to earthquakes, or tear them down and rebuild them, it said in a statement.
The demolition of 246 school buildings that are immediately or potentially dangerous, or that would not be economically beneficial to reinforce, is to be completed this month, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education via CNA
Of those, 158 would be rebuilt, while the sites of the remaining 88 have already been leveled to be used for other purposes, it added.
The nation has more than 27,000 buildings at schools below the level of senior-high school, the ministry said, citing statistics.
As Taiwan is under constant threat of earthquakes, it is crucial for the government to ensure the safety of students and teachers, it said.
The ministry has also provided subsidies to reinforce 1,702 school buildings against earthquakes as part of the project, it added.
Taichung Municipal Tong Feng Junior High School, Chiayi County’s Siaji Elementary School and Tainan Municipal Anding District Anding Elementary School are some of the schools covered by the project.
The Taichung school, which has more than 50 years of history, had requested funding to tear down and rebuild one of its buildings, the ministry said.
A two-story structure with a black-and-white exterior was erected in the old building’s place, it said, adding that the new building houses a nonprofit kindergarten, as well as a library with smart technology and communal reading space.
An academic building at the Chiayi school that had been experiencing leaks and was not sufficiently earthquake-resistant was also demolished, the ministry said.
It has been replaced with a new building that was designed with concepts of green architecture and sustainability in mind, and features administrative offices, a library, classrooms, a kindergarten, as well as space for sports, it added.
Two new buildings were built for the Tainan school, which previously had a building with three floors that were constructed at different times, and that had sustained heavy damage in a 2016 earthquake, it said.
Although the funding from the special program is to end this year, the ministry is to continue to supervise local governments in their tracking of school buildings that might be at risk, it added.
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)