Chimei Museum in Tainan produced a video to celebrate World Violin Day on Sunday, after it was the only Asian museum to receive an invitation to do so from the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.
After the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of the “world’s rhythm,” the Met invited museums and organizations with collections of musical instruments to virtually mark World Violin Day by producing a series of short videos, Chimei Museum said.
The Met also invited the Paris Philharmonic; Museo del Violino in Cremona, Italy; and the National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Photo courtesy of Chimei Museum
In Chimei Museum’s seven-minute video, Wei Ching-yi (魏靖儀) and Pan Yi-tzu (潘怡慈) played George Handel’s Passacaglia for the violin and cello.
The pair used instruments that were crafted by celebrated European luthiers, from Andrea Amati in the 16th century to Giovanni Francesco Pressenda in the 19th century.
With each change of instrument in the video, the performers moved to a gallery depicting the same era that it was made, allowing viewers to not only appreciate how sound, but also art changed over the centuries in Europe.
The museum said that it was thankful for the Met giving it the chance to share its collection and a little bit of healing energy with the rest of the world.
The video can be viewed on Chimei Museum’s pages on Facebook and YouTube.
Chimei Museum was planning to upload the videos of the other participating museums in the coming days.
