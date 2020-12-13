The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line is to offer 41 hours of non-stop service from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 so that crowds of revelers expected to attend a New Year’s Eve celebration held by the Taoyuan City Government can return home safely, Taoyuan Metro Corp announced on Friday.
The Taoyuan airport line is to operate from 6am on Dec. 31 to 11pm on Jan. 1, the company said, adding that the extended service also aims to cut down on traffic congestion.
On New Year’s Eve, the city government is holding a celebration, titled “Wonderland,” at the High Speed Rail’s Taoyuan Station Plaza, only one minute’s walk from the Taoyuan HSR Station on the airport line.
MAYDAY CONCERTS
Also expected to draw large crowds are six concerts to be performed by popular rock band Mayday at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.
To relieve expected traffic congestion, the Taoyuan airport line is to extend operations on Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan. 1 and 2, with the last northbound train departing from the Taoyuan Sports Park Station (A19) — the stop on the airport line that is closest to the stadium — at 11:45pm and the last southbound train leaving A19 at 12:16am, the company said.
COMMUTER SERVICE
The last commuter service train heading south is to leave Taipei Main Station at 11:07pm, while the last one from Huanbei Station to Taipei Main Station would depart at 11:37pm.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, the company said that extra preventive measures, including intensive disinfection, would be used at the Taoyuan Sports Park Station.
VIRUS PRECAUTIONS
Ticket gates at the stop are to have infrared thermometers to detect people with a fever, a symptom of COVID-19 infection.
The airport line operates two types of trains: commuter and express service.
While the express trains only stop at a select number of stations, the commuter trains stop at every station.
