DPP commemorates Kaohsiung incident

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday called on the younger generation to safeguard Taiwan’s hard-earned freedom and democracy, as it marked the International Human Rights Day.

In Taiwan’s struggle for human rights, the Kaohsiung Incident of 1979 was a seminal moment, the party said in a statement.

Members of the Dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement and Formosa Magazine on Dec. 10, 1979, organized a rally in Kaohsiung, it said.

“They carried torches to symbolize defending human rights and asked the government to lift the decades-long ban on the establishment of political parties and newspapers,” the party said.

The then-government had all participants of the rally arrested and tortured them to force confessions, it said.

“Those who were arrested did not cower under the regime’s oppression, but spoke with courage for the values of freedom and democracy. Their conviction led to reverberations throughout society,” it added.

Many people began supporting the movement through donations.

Those who supported it at the time later passed on the torch to the next generation, it said.

The suppression could not eradicate people’s desire for freedom, but led to more support for the opposition, which finally forced the regime to compromise, the party said, adding that the incident marks the beginning of the nation’s transition to democracy.

“The Kaohsiung Incident has become the nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Those who were arrested must be remembered as pioneers.” it said. “The DPP must be grateful for the sacrifice made by the Incident’s victims. They have made possible Taiwan’s democracy... We call on the younger generation to continue to protect Taiwan’s democracy, and safeguard the rights and the freedom we enjoy today.”