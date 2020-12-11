Several popular hand-shaken drink brands and coffee shops have not correctly labeled the origin of the tea they use or the amount of caffeine contained in their products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday.
The FDA earlier this year inspected 258 convenience stores, mobile coffee outlets and hand-shaken beverage shops to determine if they are registered with local authorities, comply with Good Hygiene Practice and correctly label their products.
It found that some stores, including Louisa Coffee, Comebuy, Itso Tea and tea house Gui Ji, incorrectly labeled the origin of their tea leaves, while Gui Ji and Taoyuan-based tea shop chain Cao Ben Tea incorrectly stated the sugar and calorie content of their beverages.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
In terms of caffeine content, HWC Roasters, Bob Cafe and the Hi-Life convenience store chain failed to provide the amount of caffeine in their coffee beverages, it said.
Louisa Coffee was also found to have falsely labeled the geographic origin of its coffee beans, the FDA said.
In addition, after testing 332 random samples ranging from beverage raw materials to containers from the 258 shops, the FDA found that ice cubes used by some beverage shops — including Comebuy’s Sheng-Shin branch in Keelung, one of Like Tea Shop’s Taichung branches and Tea House in Yunlin County’s Dongshi Township (東勢) — failed to meet required sanitary standards.
The FDA said that those caught selling falsely labeled beverages or failing to meet sanitary standards face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,052 to US$105,241) under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on