Caffeine withdrawal can cause headaches and a loss of focus, while consuming it can exacerbate acid reflux and heartburn, a doctor said on Monday, adding that these effects can be mitigated by cutting back on coffee.
Hsu Wei-yun (許維芸), an attending physician at Tainan Municipal Hospital’s Department of Family Medicine, gave the example of a 26-year-old woman who sought treatment for acid reflux, abdominal pain and heartburn.
The woman, surnamed Lin (林), every day for five years drank a cup of coffee after waking up in the morning, and would often also drink one or two cups in the afternoon, Hsu said.
She discovered that whenever she did not drink coffee, she developed a headache that would ease after she had a cup, but over time could not bear the repeated flare-ups of acid reflux.
A gastroscopy revealed not only a worsening of her pre-existing acid reflux, but even minor ulcers, Hsu said.
Hsu recommended that Lin gradually cut back her consumption of coffee over several weeks, and on the fourth week switch entirely to decaffeinated coffee or tea.
After one or two months, the body would adjust and the symptoms would ease, Hsu added.
There are two ways of breaking a caffeine addiction: gradually and “cold turkey,” Hsu said.
Lin tried the first method, which saved her from more severe withdrawal symptoms, but it took a long time, she said.
The second method only takes two to nine days for the body to adjust, but withdrawal symptoms can be severe, Hsu said, recommending that those interested in this strategy try it on their days off from work.
If needed, pain medication can help with withdrawal headaches, she added.
However, coffee also has health benefits, Hsu said.
Apart from making a person more alert, it also helps with athletic performance, she said.
Drinking coffee in moderation over a long period could even reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, kidney stones, gout, cirrhosis, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions, she added.
On the other hand, excessive caffeine consumption could cause insomnia, anxiety, high blood pressure and heart arrhythmia, Hsu said.
At the most extreme, drinking 8g of caffeine in one day — equivalent to 70 or 80 240ml cups of coffee — can be fatal, she added.
The average adult can safely consume up to 400mg of caffeine per day, but no more than 200mg at a time, while pregnant women are advised to limit their intake to no more than 200mg per day, Hsu said.
Children younger than 12 should not consume any caffeine, although teenagers can safely drink up to 100mg per day, she added.
Tea, soda, energy drinks, cocoa and certain painkillers also contain varying levels of caffeine, Hsu said.
People with generalized anxiety or gastroesophageal reflux disease should not consume too much caffeine to avoid exacerbating their condition, she added.
Hsu also recommended abstaining from caffeine for six to eight hours before sleeping to ensure it does not affect sleep.
Some high blood pressure, anticoagulant, arrhythmia and neurological medications do not interact well with caffeine, Hsu said, suggesting that those taking such prescriptions consult their doctor to determine appropriate caffeine intake.
