After a British reporter’s Twitter post featuring Alishan (阿里山) landscapes went viral, the Chiayi County Government on Monday took the opportunity to promote the Tefuye Historic Trail (特富野古道) and three other paths for travelers to visit this winter.
Nicola Smith, Asia correspondent for the Telegraph, on Saturday posted four photographs from Alishan with the text: “You all better come to #Taiwan after this pandemic is over,” garnering more than 1,000 likes in two days.
The county’s Culture and Tourism Bureau in response recommended four trails on Alishan where visitors can view the scenes for themselves: Tefuye, the Eryenping Trail (二延平步道), the Erjianshan Trail (二尖山步道) and the Zhukeng River Trail (竹坑溪步道).
Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Government via CNA
The eastern end of the Tefuye Historic Trail starts at Zihjhong (自忠) on Highway No. 18, bureau Director-General Hsu Yo-jen (許有仁) said.
Throughout the 6.32km trail, hikers can appreciate “the most beautiful railway hiking trail in all of Taiwan,” Hsu said, as the path was converted from a logging rail line built during the Japanese colonial era.
Most of the railroad ties have been paved over, but the original ties and platforms can still be seen at some parts, he said.
Photo: CNA
Also starting on Highway No. 18, the 1.5km-long Eryenping Trail only takes about an hour to hike both ways, yet a platform offers views of the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原) and Bajhang Creek (八掌溪), Hsu added.
Views of the surrounding tea fields are spectacular from the peak, which is also the best place to see cloud waterfalls in Alishan, he said.
Famous for its beautiful sunrise views, the Erjianshan Trail snakes through tea fields and farms through its short, but steep 380m, he said.
The Zhukeng River Trail at 3.3km takes about two hours to hike one way, Hsu said.
It was formerly called the “Old Charcoal Way,” as early residents of the area used the path to transport charcoal down the mountain, he added.
The trail features 10 suspension bridges and many waterfalls, including the Lungkung Waterfall (龍宮瀑布), which falls in front of a long, shallow cave that hikers can traverse to stand behind the curtain of water, he said.
For those looking for a challenge, the county has many more adventurous trails to hike, such as the Dulishan Trail (獨立山步道) and the Youth Ridge Trail (青年嶺步道), Hsu added.
