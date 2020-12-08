A legislator yesterday questioned the accuracy of the Environmental Protection Administration’s (EPA) data on annual disposable cup use, calling for an exhaustive survey, as its estimate falls short of those by environmental groups.
According to EPA data, from 2011 to last year, 1.5 billion disposable cups were used annually, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said during a question-and-answer session at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee in Taipei.
It also estimates that about 150 million cups are saved each year, or about 10 percent, she added.
However, these figures do not appear to account for the stark rise in to-go drinks over the past decade, with environmental groups estimating that the figure had already grown to 2 billion by 2018, Wang said.
The EPA should work with these organizations to collect and publish better data, as well as promote the use of reusable cups and expand the scope of cup rental services, she added.
EPA Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) said that the agency has been promoting some reduction measures, but to little effect.
While disposable cup use has been reduced in some areas, the amount saved has likely been more than offset by the overall increase in drink sales, he said.
Further strategies to reduce disposable cup use are still under review, Chang said, adding that the EPA must adopt a combination of carrot-and-stick tactics.
Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) said the 1.5 billion figure was from a 2011 survey, while the 10 percent reduction each year is determined by the number of discounts given for using reusable cups.
While the overall number of cups used has certainly increased over the past few years, the percentage of reusable cups used has remained steady at about 10 percent, Lai said, vowing to soon carry out a survey of overall use.
The EPA each year focuses its efforts on cutting back on one major type of disposable product, Lai added.
In 2018, it worked to reduce the number of plastic bags, followed by straws last year and disposable cutlery this year, she said.
Next year, the agency would tackle drinking containers, Lai said, adding that it is still working out specific measures.
