New group urges unity in climate change fight

ADAPTATION: Taiwan must plan for changing climate policies, which are likely to affect supply chains, but also provide business opportunities, Camyale Chao said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A group of advocates yesterday announced the formation of an alliance in Taipei called Business Action on Climate Change (BACC), aimed at facilitating a more integrated effort to fight climate change among the private sector, the government and the public.

The alliance was cofounded by Niven Huang (黃正忠), managing director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting and regional leader of KPMG Sustainability Services in the Asia-Pacific; Robert Shih (石信智), general manager of YC Consultants; and Camyale Chao (趙恭岳), executive director of the International Climate Development Institute.

At a news conference to launch the alliance, Huang said that while the global “economic lockdown” brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to efforts to save energy and reduce carbon emissions, wildfires last year and this year have still resulted in record-breaking concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide worldwide.

Business Action on Climate Change cofounder Niven Huang, center, announces the formation of the alliance at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

To conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions, all main sectors of the economy must transition at the same time, he said.

As the construction, manufacturing, transport and agriculture sectors move toward a more circular and environmentally friendly future, the alliance aims to help them gain the support of the government, the market and the public, Huang said.

Although the pandemic has had a clear impact on economies worldwide, it has not slowed the climate-related plans of governments, Chao said.

Climate-related issues are not just about environmental protection, as was often viewed in the past, but are also related to development, he said.

In light of global climate advocacy, supply chains across the world are expected to reorganize, he said.

It is important for Taiwan to plan ahead for changes in climate policies, seize potential opportunities for “green” business, build a better policy environment and connect with the world, Chao said.

While in the past reducing carbon emissions was viewed by businesses as a cost, the alliance hopes to promote the idea of carbon reduction as a business opportunity, Shih said.

Even trying its hardest, Taiwan would only be able to reduce global carbon emissions by less than 1 percent, he said.

However, it could use its technology to help the world lower emissions, Shih said.

Lin Tze-luen (林子倫), deputy executive of the Executive Yuan’s Office of Energy and Carbon Reduction; Democratic Progressive Party legislators Hung Sun-han (洪申翰), Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧), Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) and Mark Ho (何志偉); and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) also attended the news conference.

There are now many new ways to deal with environmental issues that can give rise to new business opportunities, Su said.

When people have an incentive to invest more resources in tackling environmental issues, it ensures that environmental sustainability is something people are eager — instead of forced — to achieve, she said.