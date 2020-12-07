Landmark status mulled for Taoyuan Hakka home

A 92-year-old residence in Sinwu District (新屋), Taoyuan, is being considered for preservation, and could become the area’s second historical landmark.

The descendants of the building’s builders, the Yeh (葉) family, are optimistic, saying on Wednesday that landmark status would hopefully “reinvigorate” the hall.

If the residence passes an inspection, the Taoyuan Department of Cultural Affairs said it would apply for economic subsidies and bring in professionals to restore the site.

Nanyang Hall, the ancestral home of the Yeh family in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District, built in 1928, is pictured on Wednesday. Photo: Hsu Cho-hsun, Taipei Times

Nanyang Hall (南陽堂), built in 1928, was constructed in the “one hall four dwellings” (一堂四橫) style typical of Hakka buildings.

It features a symmetrical layout with a large central courtyard surrounded by outer walls made partly of bricks stamped with the signature “T.R.” logo of Taiwan Renga, a Japanese-era firm that produced the majority of Taiwan’s bricks at the time.

The bases of the inner walls are formed by stones cemented with mortar made from coral and algae, while its roof and upper walls are decorated with elaborate tiles and colorful sculptures.

Yeh Chun-jih (葉春日) sailed from China’s Guangdong Province to Taiwan in 1738, and his five sons established an extensive lineage that continues today, 10th-generation family member Yeh Shih-yang (葉時烊) said.

“This house has extraordinary value and should be properly maintained,” he said.

When growing up in the house, Yeh Shih-yang said he had no idea of its historical significance.

It was only after reading up on the history over the past few years that he recognized its value, he said, adding that he hopes it can gain historical status.

This way, not only could his descendants learn about their roots, but local residents could also come and see it, he said.

Nanyang Hall has been well preserved, the department’s Cultural Heritage Section head Tung Chun-jen (董俊仁) said.

The wooden structure, materials, construction and artwork are all unique, showcasing the family’s storied history in Sinwu, Tung added.