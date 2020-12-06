The Taipei City Government yesterday held an opening ceremony for a creative hub for local brands and start-ups at the city’s Nangang Bottle Cap Factory.
Popop Taipei is to provide studio, exhibition and retail space for local brands and start-up companies at the historic site in Nangang District (南港), the city government said.
The former bottle cap factory, which closed in 2004, was built in 1943 by Domestic Cork Industrial during the Japanese colonial era, before becoming the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp Bottle Cap Factory in 1945.
Photo: CNA
In 2013, the buildings on the site were to be demolished as part of an urban redevelopment project, but after negotiations among the National Property Administration, the Taipei City Government and civic groups, they were designated historic buildings by the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs.
After a few years of planning and restoration by the Taipei Department of Economic Development, the factory site — including six historic buildings, one reserved building and outdoor space — was reopened to the public as Popop Taipei.
Department of Economic Development Commissioner Lin Chung-chieh (林崇傑) said the hub would focus on “innovation and maker culture,” passing down the spirit of craftsmanship, quality and innovation, and brands, start-ups and exhibitors that seek to locate there must meet the theme of the site.
Popop Taipei serves as a cultural and creative start-up hub in the city’s Eastern District Gateway Project, and as it is located near the Nangang Railway Station and the Taipei Music Center, it will hopefully become a creative base for many start-up companies, makers and performance groups, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said.
Jason Yeh (葉泰民), CEO of GIS Group, which won an open-tender bid to operate Popop Taipei, said that he hopes the site will become a space in which many creators can build a network for sharing resources, experience, value and knowledge.
One of the buildings with the largest floor area has been made into a coworking space and makers’ area, for local craftspeople to pursue their creative hobbies and interests, and maybe turn them into a profession, he said.
