Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to reflect on its actions, after a man set himself on fire allegedly in protest against the government’s rejection of CTi News’ license renewal.
After handing a red envelop for a program host to a security guard, a 70-year-old man surnamed Sun (孫) self immolated on the steps of CTiTV Inc’s headquarters in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖).
Sun was taken to Tri-Service General Hospital, where he was treated for third-degree burns to the face and upper body, but remained conscious, the hospital said.
Chiang wrote on Facebook that he was distressed by the news and the ridicule he saw online.
“The antagonism in society is disheartening,” he said, urging people to pray for Sun.
“We are all working together to keep the government accountable, but no matter how grieved or angry you are, you must take care of yourself,” he said.
Tsai and her administration should do some soul-searching after this incident, Chiang added.
The administration is used to using its majority to force through unreasonable policies, he said, adding that without any room for recourse, some people are being suffocated.
“Antagonism is increasing by the day,” he said. “Because of this, the means of resistance are becoming more extreme.”
Chiang called on those in power to put aside their arrogance and show respect for those with differing opinions.
The authorities must seek common consensus to “stop society from being torn apart,” he added.
Separately, civic groups called for CTi News’ coveted Channel 52 slot to be given to the public Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS), saying viewers do not need another sensationalized corporate news station.
After only three days, 10 organizations and 366 people have already signed a petition to give the channel to TBS, Taiwan Environmental Protection Union secretary-general Hsu Chu-feng (許主?) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan.
The union plans to keep collecting signatures until the matter is decided, he added.
Union chairman Liu Jyh-jian (劉志堅) said that many people are dissatisfied with news channels that prioritize gore, gossip and dashcam video, not to mention the political talk shows that contribute to the polarization of society.
Not all of the channels from 49 to 58 should be run by private corporations, or by operators with clear political biases, he said.
When evaluating applicants, the National Communications Commission should consider professional background, diversity of reporting, ethics and public focus to ensure that everyone is represented, Liu added.
