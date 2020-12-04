The High Court’s Kaohsiung branch yesterday sentenced Lin Chin-kui (林金貴) to life in prison for killing a taxi driver in the city 13 years ago.
The retrial was a dramatic reversal of August 2018, when Lin was acquitted — his 2010 convictions and life sentence dropped — and he walked out of the courtroom a free man.
Lin, now 43, seemed shaken by the decision.
He quickly left the courthouse accompanied by members of the Taiwan Innocence Project (TIP), which has campaigned for him over the years, refusing to answer reporters’ questions.
“It is regrettable that today’s ruling found Lin guilty, as no objective evidence pointed to him being the killer,” TIP executive director Lo Shih-hsiang (羅士翔) said. “We will continue to stand up for his rights, and will appeal again to prove that he is innocent of this crime.”
Lin was investigated after a taxi driver surnamed Wang (王) was shot with a handgun at close range in Kaohsiung’s Fongshan District (鳳山) in May 2007.
A surveillance camera on the street captured a blurred image of a man with long hair and showed two people who saw the suspect’s face.
Five months later, a masseuse said a police sketch artist’s rendition resembled Lin, and he was taken in for questioning.
An investigation led to Lin being indicted for murder and illegal possession of a firearm.
The district court convicted Lin, but his case was appealed all the way to the Supreme Court.
Lin has consistently said that he is innocent.
In 2014, TIP members began to campaign for Lin’s innocence, after he and his family continued to question the prosecutors’ evidence and the witnesses’ reliability.
In April 2017, TIP filed a third appeal on Lin’s behalf after his sister found a photograph, reportedly taken two months before the taxi driver’s murder, in which Lin had short hair.
After reviewing the new evidence, the High Court gave its approval for a retrial and released Lin from prison until the new ruling.
By that time, Lin had served close to nine years of a life sentence.
In the August 2018 retrial, the High Court’s Kaohsiung branch acquitted Lin of murder and illegal possession of a firearm, after the defense introduced doubt into the evidence and the eyewitness accounts.
At the time, the TIP and Lin’s family hailed it as a major victory, saying that a wrongly accused man had been saved from a life in prison.
Lin’s lawyer, Yeh Chien-ting (葉建廷), said that the case, out of all of the cases that the TIP has taken up, presented the most obvious flaws in the witnesses’ identification of the suspect.
“We hope the justice system acknowledges that flaws in suspect identification were the major reason for the wrongful conviction,” Yeh said.
However, prosecutors filed an appeal, which finished last year by the Supreme Court ordering another retrial at the High Court, resulting in yesterday’s guilty ruling.
New information provided by prosecutors was the key in overturning the acquittal.
Several people testified to seeing Lin with unkempt long hair around the time of the 2007 murder, when he was out on parole after serving time for a petty crime.
A forensic examination also cast doubt on the date of the photograph supplied by Lin’s sister.
Prosecutors also pointed to new testimony from Lin’s two cellmates, who alleged that Lin had admitted to the killing and told them what had happened.
In January last year, Lin was arrested for breaking into a woman’s home in Taichung, stealing her car keys and driving her Mercedes-Benz sedan to Tainan.
Based on video footage as well as saliva from beverage containers in the car that matched Lin’s DNA, he was in May last year convicted of car theft and sentenced to six months in prison.
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,