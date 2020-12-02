Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been applied in a broader range of transportation systems, from identifying factors affecting the safety of intersections to identifying passengers before they are allowed to board flights.
The Institute of Transportation, a Ministry of Transportation and Communications think tank, has developed analytical software to reduce traffic accidents at the intersections by combining the use of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and AI technology.
About 260,000 traffic accidents occurred between January and September, of which 56.5 percent were at intersections, National Police Agency statistics showed.
One of the main reasons leading to accidents at intersections is that drivers fail to apply their brakes in time when vehicles in front of them suddenly slow down or make right or left turns without using their turn signals.
Without the analytical software, local transportation officials can only identify factors affecting safety at an intersection after a series of accidents have occurred, the institute said, adding that it usually takes them at least a year to accumulate enough data to identify possible solutions to the safety issues.
Using UAVs to conduct aerial photography would not only give officials a bird’s-eye view of an intersection, but would also capture images of the vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians passing through it, the institute said.
The institute would then apply AI technology to view the time, and speed of the vehicles and pedestrians accessing the intersection to identify “hotspots” where accidents come close to happening, as well as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk areas for traffic accidents.
The software would enable local transportation officials to quickly identify factors that could affect safety at intersections and address them, as it takes one month to analyze the relevant data, the institute said.
The institute said that next year it would start using the system with local government officials.
The technology would not expose drivers’ vehicle information, as it captures only the roofs of vehicles, it said.
Operators of UAVs must secure permission from the Civil Aeronautics Administration and local governments and have liability insurance to use them.
