The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has planned a series of seminars for next month in four special municipalities on bolstering Taiwan’s national security, a party official said yesterday.
The first would be held on Thursday in Taipei, said Wu Jun-zhi (吳峻鋕), head of the DPP’s China affairs department.
With Beijing’s increasing influence worldwide, the competition between the US and China, and Taiwan’s geostrategic importance to the top two powers in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan’s national security can be guaranteed only by improving its national strength, Wu said.
The department has organized the seminars under the theme of “Strengthen Taiwan, the country will be safe,” to convey the party’s ideas and views on the nation’s national security and to gather public opinion on the topic, Wu said.
The Taipei forum would focus on US-China-Taiwan relations, while the forum in Taichung on Dec. 18 would focus on national defense and security, the one in Tainan on Dec. 20 would focus on the situation in Hong Kong, and the one in Kaohsiung on Dec. 26 would focus on Taiwan’s economy, he said.
In other developments, sources yesterday said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to take part virtually in three events hosted by three Washington-based think tanks.
Tsai is scheduled to participate in an event on Thursday hosted by the American Legislative Exchange Council, and to deliver speeches at the National Democratic Institute’s annual meeting on Tuesday next week, and at the Hudson Institute’s year-end celebration the following day, they said.
In her speeches, Tsai is to focus on three points, the sources said.
The first point is that Taiwan upholds freedom and democracy in the face of any challenge, a value it shares with the US, they said.
The second point is the challenges the international community faces, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic and supply chain restructuring, the sources said.
The third point is that international cooperation is even more important with regard to those challenges, they said.
Additional reporting by Yang Chun-hui
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task