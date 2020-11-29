A petition calling for higher penalties for drunk drivers in South Korea, which was launched after a Taiwanese student was killed in a drunk-driving incident earlier this month, has in just five days collected the amount of signatures that requires the government in Seoul to respond.
On the Web site of the South Korean presidential office, more than 200,000 people had as of noon yesterday signed the petition, the threshold that requires governmental response.
The petition launched by the parents and a South Korean friend of the victim was initiated after 28-year-old Elaine Tseng (曾以琳), who was a doctoral student at Torch Trinity Graduate University in Seoul, was killed while walking home by a drunk driver who ran a red light.
In South Korea, drunk drivers who cause deaths face a sentence of no less than three years or a life sentence at most, while people who cause injuries under the influence of alcohol face a sentence of one to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$27,122).
Although the maximum term that drunk drivers face in South Korea is harsher than in Taiwan, Tseng’s parents on Wednesday said that legal precedent suggests that South Korean judges typically hand down more lenient sentences than their Taiwanese counterparts.
The petition says that driving under the influence is “premeditated murder,” adding that it should be punished harder than other crimes.
“These accidents can happen to people of all nationalities, ages and genders... We hope that with harsher penalties, such tragedies will never happen again,” the petition says.
For the January-to-March period, deaths caused by drunk driving in South Korea rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while the number of accidents caused by drunk drivers rose 24.4 percent, South Korean police data showed.
Critics said that social distancing and mask wearing requirement have made it more difficult for police to crack down on drunk driving.
Reacting to the strong support for the petition, Tseng’s father, Tseng Kin-fui (曾慶暉), an anesthesiologist at Chiayi Hospital, said that he was grateful to the people who have lent support.
In a video message, he urged the South Korean government to pay closer attention to the issue and impose harsher penalties.
He and his wife hoped that the death of their daughter would prevent such tragedies from happening, Tseng Kin-fui said.
“Elaine will not come back, but we will extend her love to help others. We hope Elaine will be the last victim,” he said.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical