Stovetops major cause of Taipei fires

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





In Taipei, 32 of the 135 electrical fires that occurred over the past three years were caused by ceramic stovetops, the Taipei Fire Department said as it urged the public to keep their stoves clean and avoid accidentally turning them on.

Stoves and electricity were the top two causes of fires from July to September, the department told reporters last week.

Over the past three years, ceramic stovetops and countertop ovens were the top culprits, causing 35 and 21 fires respectively, the department said.

Although ceramic stovetops allow people living in small apartments to cook at home, they come with hidden dangers, it said.

The appliances, which use infrared light to conduct heat, are often designed to allow for them to be embedded in kitchen counters, and many people accidentally turn them on while putting something on the counter, the department said.

The department found that the surface of a ceramic stovetop can reach 400oC or hotter, enough to set fire to cardboard or fabric, it said.

To reduce the risk of accidental activation, the department called on people to keep their children and pets away from the stoves, avoid putting things on top of them and keep the surface clean.

As for countertop ovens, the biggest danger comes from improper use, especially for those with quartz heating elements, it said.

For example, in a case that injured one Taipei resident last year, a loaf of bread that was too large for the oven was set on fire as it came into contact with a quartz heating tube, the department said.

When using ovens, people should make sure that there is enough space between the food and the heating elements and the exhaust fan, it said.

People should also keep the oven’s vents clear and clean, and avoid heating food for too long, or else it might become a fire hazard, the department added.