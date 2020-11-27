A Taipei doctor has advised those with an ear obstruction to see a doctor rather than attempt to clear it on their own after a woman was found to have an insect in her ear.
A woman in her 50s sought treatment after experiencing tinnitus and intermittent itchiness in her left ear, otolaryngologist Hsu Hsin-chien (徐欣健) said.
Examining her ear canal, Hsu said that he found an insect, which he was able to draw out by attracting it with the light of his endoscope.
“Young children typically experience obstructions in the ear canal, and it usually is round objects or toy pieces that get lodged in there,” he said.
“When adults have obstructions, it is usually the tip of a cotton swab that fell off while they were cleaning their ears,” Hsu added.
The insects that can find their way into the ear canal include mosquitoes, cockroaches, moths, ants and other small insects, he said.
Most small obstructions, as long as they do not contain an irritant, do not damage a person’s health, but larger obstructions can put pressure on the ear canal and cause inflammation, Hsu said.
If an ear canal is inflamed, people might also experience tinnitus, ear pain and reflexive coughing, he said, adding that in some cases, the eardrum and middle ear might be damaged.
In some cases, the obstruction falls out when the head is tilted, Hsu said.
“If it’s an insect, it is sometimes possible to draw them out by moving to a dark room and shining a light on the ear,” he said.
“However, a person with strong discomfort in the ear is advised not to try to remove the obstruction at home,” Hsu said, adding that people with discomfort should promptly seek medical treatment.
Doctors are generally able to clear obstructions with tools at their clinic, Hsu said.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task