The Economic Democracy Union yesterday accused travel agency ezTravel of maintaining ties to Chinese government agencies and receiving funding from Beijing in exchange for leaking customer data.
EzTravel is effectively controlled by Singapore-based Trip.com, union secretary-general Chiang Min-yen (江旻諺) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan.
“While all nine members on Trip.com’s board of directors are Chinese, two of them also serves as consultative members to the Chinese Communist Party,” Chiang said, adding that Eztravel’s ties to Trip.com might contravene Taiwanese law.
Three members on ezTravel’s board of directors are Chinese, he said, adding that “they would probably pass on personal information of Taiwanese travelers to the Chinese government, if Beijing demands it.”
Although it might not be clear if ezTravel or its board members contravene the law, it is worrying that the company disregards Taiwanese rights to privacy, Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) said, adding that the Tourism Bureau should lead an investigation into the company and who controls it.
As ezTravel is registered in Taipei, the city government should inform the public if it had knowledge of Chinese influence on the company, Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) said, adding that the city should consider revoking its business license.
EzTravel chairman Chen Fu-yen (陳甫彥) refuted the allegations, saying that none of the three foreign members on the company’s board are Chinese.
Chiang and lawmakers said that the three board members might be Chinese nationals who have obtained naturalized citizenship in other countries for the purpose of doing business in Taiwan.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task