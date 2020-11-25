The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism yesterday announced a new tourism program that offers independent travelers and members of tourist groups a NT$1,000 (US$34.68) subsidy per person for an overnight stay in the city between next month and March 7.
“While currently the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is relatively safe, we still cannot let our guard down, because hundreds of thousands of new cases are being reported daily around the world,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said. “There isn’t community spread in the nation because we have very tight border control measures, but we still have to go on with our lives.”
Ko said that hotels in the capital are one of the sectors that have suffered the most harm from the pandemic, because about 92 percent of foreign travelers who visit Taiwan spend one night in Taipei, but now there are hardly any foreign visitors.
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times
It is a different situation from hotels in the east of Taiwan and on outlying islands, which are full of domestic tourists due to tight border controls, he said, adding that to support Taipei’s hotels the city government has since July launched two subsidy programs, and that it would be launching another next month.
“We plan to subsidize 100,000 members of tourist groups NT$1,000 per person, and the same for 100,000 independent travelers. We have prepared a total budget of NT$200 million,” Ko said.
The department said that the subsidy for members of tourist groups would be available from Tuesday next week to March 7 in three stages — for 30,000 travelers next month, another 30,000 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, and 40,000 between Feb. 1 and March 7.
The group must spend at least one night in a registered hotel, eat at least one meal, and visit at least two shopping areas, night markets or designated sightseeing spots in the capital to be eligible for the subsidy, the department said.
Subsidies would be offered to 50,000 independent travelers until Jan. 31, and then another 50,000 from Feb. 1 to March 7.
The subsidy is to be limited to an overnight stay before a working day, meaning it would not be available for hotel bookings on Fridays or Saturdays, but it would be available during the Lunar New Year holiday to encourage more domestic tourists to visit Taipei, it said.
Independent travelers can start applying for the subsidy on the department’s Web site from Dec. 20.
They are required to book their room directly with the hotel.
Many events are being held in Taipei until March, including the Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show, Gongguan Christmas Month, the Taipei New Year’s Eve Party, the Taipei Marathon, the Lunar New Year Shopping Festival and the Taipei Lantern Festival, Ko said, so the city government would like to invite more people to visit the capital.
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing