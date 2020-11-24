Six suspects have been detained after two decomposed bodies were found stuffed into drums last week, Criminal Investigation Bureau officials said in Taichung yesterday.
One of the suspects, Hsu Te-yi (徐德益), 34, is believed to head a Taichung-based crime ring, the officials said, adding that the other five men are surnamed Chang (張), Tung (童), Chao (趙), Wang (王) and Sung (宋).
The two victims were identified as a man surnamed Huang (黃), 54, and a 16-year-old girl, whose family reported her missing in May 2017. Their bodies were found on Wednesday.
There are three other alleged accomplices, including Hsu’s wife, surnamed Chen (陳), a male juvenile and another man who is serving time in prison for another case, bureau officials said.
Bureau units in cooperation with a local police precinct rounded up the suspects over the weekend.
Hsu and Chen were found in Hualien, having fled Taichung after Hsu’s subordinates tipped him off about his imminent arrest, the officials said.
Investigators said that Hsu’s gang kidnapped Huang last year.
Hsu became involved in a land dispute as he was trying buy up properties worth more than NT$20 million (US$694,372). Huang was one of the owners and testified in a trail at the Taichung District Court against Hsu.
Hsu allegedly told his subordinates to kidnap Huang and take him to a dog breeding compound in a mountainous area near Taichung, investigators said.
Huang was allegedly beaten up, and then shot by Hsu with a handgun, they said, adding that his body was stuffed into a large plastic drum, which was filled with strong acid.
After the acid corroded the body, Hsu told his subordinates to pour concrete mix into the drum and dispose of it in a hilly area in Miaoli County, investigators said.
Hsu allegedly suspected the teen of stealing his money, they said.
She was taken to an area in Hsinchu County, where she was beaten and stabbed to death, investigators said, adding that her body was stuffed in a plastic drum, and doused in acid and concrete mix, before the drum was left in Taichung.
The murders were only revealed when a member of the gang told police they had seen the incidents.
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
Health authorities on Saturday said that the level of obesity among Taiwanese has reached a record high, citing a study released last year that showed that 47.97 percent of adults were overweight. Eating habits are a major reason for the increase, a Health Promotion Administration (HPA) official said, adding that many people have a habit of drinking sugary beverages or often share excessively large meals with family and friends. The HPA said that it is alarmed by the development, especially since the agency together with the Sports Administration has for years been promoting active lifestyles, including regular exercise. The obesity rate has increased