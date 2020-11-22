Taiwan is committed to working with other APEC members to realize the goals of the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, the Presidential Office said on Friday.
The documents were released after leaders of the 21 APEC members gathered virtually for the summit, hosted by Malaysia.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) attended the summit on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), a statement from the Presidential Office said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan thanked Malaysia for hosting the summit despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed that Taiwan would work with all APEC members to pursue the goals outlined in the Putrajaya Vision and the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, the office said.
Under the Putrajaya Vision, the APEC community aims to achieve an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040.
APEC leaders also expressed in the Kuala Lumpur Declaration their determination to enable the region to recover from the pandemic and its economic impact.
The Presidential Office said that the Kuala Lumpur Declaration signals that APEC members’ will to hasten their economic recovery and their spirit of unity in the post-COVID-19 era.
Tsai wrote on Facebook that Friday represented an “important moment” for Taiwan to walk among the international community.
The message was posted prior to the APEC summit and another economic meeting deemed critical for Taiwan — the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — held on the same day.
Taiwan’s participation in these dialogues demonstrates its will to respond to the changes in the post-pandemic era and to expand its role in global supply chains, Tsai said.
“The economic order in the world is being restructured. Taiwan needs to cooperate closely not only with the US, but also other important partners to expand the global market,” she said. “I believe that Taiwan can excel in the stiff global competition with its flexibility and ability to innovate.”
The APEC forum is one of the few global collaboration platforms in which Taiwan, under the name “Chinese Taipei,” is able to participate.
However, Taiwan’s presidents are not able to attend APEC summits because of opposition from China.
