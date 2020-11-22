Several US senators across party lines on Friday expressed disappointment with Taiwan’s exclusion from the annual World Health Assembly (WHA), the decisionmaking body of the WHO, and urged the organization to allow the nation meaningful participation in its activities.
“Despite its indisputable accomplishments and contributions to global health, the WHO continues to exclude Taiwan from the WHA due to pressure from Beijing,” the senators said in a joint letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“This places the political agenda of a single member over the health of the global community,” it said.
The letter was signed by senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz of the Republican Party, as well as Democratic senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley and Sherrod Brown.
The signatories voiced their disappointment after Taiwan did not receive an invitation to attend the resumption of the annual WHA session, held from Monday to Saturday last week, after a shortened online conference was held in May.
The senators praised Taiwan’s efforts containing its local COVID-19 outbreak, “which it was able to do without resorting to strict restrictions on its people,” they said.
The senators said that Taiwan’s success “should serve as a model to the rest of us, and it is further evidence that Taiwan is extraordinarily qualified to contribute to the WHA.”
They also lauded Taiwan for reporting no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for more than 200 consecutive days, setting a world record.
“Allowing Taiwan’s meaningful participation in future events will ensure that their public health experts have the opportunity to share best practices and contribute to an effective global response to the pandemic,” the senators said.
They said that Taiwan has been one of the most generous donors in the world of COVID-19-related materials, as the nation has given personal protective equipment and other medical supplies and technologies to countries in need.
The senators urged the WHO not to bow to pressure from Beijing, as marshaling all available resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic should be the health organization’s top priority.
“The WHO cannot fulfill its stated mission of ‘building a better, healthier future for people all over the world’ if it continues to deny Taiwan observer status,” they said. “It is in the interest of all nations that the world’s leading health agency be able to withstand the influence of bad actors who are motivated by interests that have nothing to do with advancing global health security.”
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made