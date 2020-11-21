Taoyuan city councilor recall vote authorized

By Huang Hsin-po, Tsai Ching-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The Central Election Commission yesterday said that a motion to recall Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) had been approved and the vote would be held on Jan. 16.

The motion was proposed by Hope Media executive officer Tang Ping-jung (唐平榮).

Eligible voters in the constituency represented by Wang number 315,143, of which 31,515 had to sign for the recall motion to proceed, the commission said.

People protest against Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chieh after delivering the signatures for the second phase of a recall procedure to the Kaohsiung Election Commission yesterday. Photo: Tsai Ching-hua, Taipei Times

The commission received 38,922 signatures, of which 5,506 were invalid, it said, adding that the number of valid signatures exceeded the threshold.

Wang would be asked to provide by Dec. 3 documents in his defense, while a televised debate on the recall would be held between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15, the commission said, adding that voting on Jan. 16 would run from 8am to 4pm.

The count would be verified and the result announced by Jan. 22, it said.

In related news, a group seeking to recall independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chieh (黃捷) yesterday delivered the second phase of signatures — totaling 40,918 — to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission.

Group spokesman Hsu Shang-hsien (徐尚賢) said that Fongshan District (鳳山) — which Huang represents — “does not need to be represented by someone who contributes to social instability and fails to live up to their own ideals.”

Huang has said that she wants to develop “rainbow” industries in Fongshan.

Critics have said that the plan would lead to social instability and would not respect heterosexuals.

They say that Huang’s absence when the city council voted on a measure to not permit residue of leanness-enhancing feed additives in meat showed that she does not live up to her own standards.

Huang yesterday said that she would remain focused on issues that require attention.

She called on her supporters who said that they wanted to protest the recall to stand down and continue with their lives.