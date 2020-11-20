The air force is seeking a NT$5.7 billion (US$197.8 million) increase in military equipment maintenance and repair funds for the next fiscal year compared with this year, which was prompted by the number of flights in response to Chinese incursions into the nation’s air defense identification zones (ADIZs).
While two recent incidents — an F-5E jet crash on Oct. 29 and a F-16 jet crash on Tuesday — were not directly linked to the increased Chinese incursions over the past year, air force officials yesterday told lawmakers that Chinese belligerence has increased the mental pressure on pilots and directly contributed to the rise in maintenance overhead.
During a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee to review the Ministry of National Defense’s budget, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said that air force maintenance costs have gone over budget every year since 2017, and in 2018, they exceeded funding ceiling by 19.9 percent.
As of yesterday, 99.7 percent of the current fiscal year’s maintenance funding has been used, so he asked if the additional NT$5.7 billion allocated next year would be enough.
Air Force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said the maintenance roster is planned two years in advance and unexpected incidents — such as an increase in Chinese incursions — tend to drive up expenditure, and accounted for the increase in funding requested for the next fiscal year.
The air force would investigate ways to improve the situation, but in the meantime, a portion of the requested funds would go toward implementing structural changes for planes and to purchase spare parts, he said.
This would allow the air force to be more precise when determining the maximum service life of aircraft and help prevent further accidents, he said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) asked why next year’s maintenance budget for equipment under military units totaled NT$27 billion, while that for the Aerospace Industrial Development Corp-built AT-3 would drop by 40 percent from this year’s budget.
The committee decided to freeze NT$100 million of the air force’s budget request, which would be released by legislative approval upon requests from the air force.
It said such requests should be accompanied by a report detailing the spending.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made