KMT launches e-commerce platform

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Youth Department yesterday launched a new e-commerce initiative on the party’s Line account.

The KMT is the “first political party to set up an e-commerce center” in Taiwan, the party said in a statement.

The first set of products to be released on the platform is a T-shirt, a baseball cap and a reusable bag, the department said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, center, promotes KMT-themed souvenirs at a news conference in Taipei to launch the party’s e-commerce platform. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

The products are priced at NT$499, NT$499 and NT$299 respectively. The words “ROC [Republic of China] forever” are printed on the items.

The products were made to coincide with the KMT’s anniversary, as well as the New Year, it said.

The online shop is hosted on the KMT’s Line account, which has seen relatively low usage, and it integrates the various channels the party has used in the past to sell items into one platform, it said.

The department said it has also partnered with the KMT Culture and Communications Committee and its Mainland Affairs Department to release other items.

In addition to clothing and accessories, the Youth Department would design other items for special holidays and events, it said.

Through the e-commerce initiative, the Youth Department hopes to not only improve the KMT’s financial situation, but also expand its public outreach, and bring more innovative elements into the “DNA” of the KMT, it said.

The KMT’s latest digital effort follows the launch of its mobile app in September, which it branded its “digital chapter.”

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) told a news conference in Taipei that people often ask him where they can buy KMT-branded items.

In the past he has asked supporters to visit the party’s headquarters in Taipei, but “now is the age of the Internet,” he said.

As a result, he asked the committee and the Youth Department to develop a way to make it more convenient for people to purchase party merchandise, he said.

“For the KMT, a 100-year-old party, this was a fairly big step,” he said.

Profit is not the main point of the platform, he said, but rather connecting the KMT to innovation, culture and creativity, and young people.

Every order placed on the platform represents support for the KMT’s ideas and vision, and for young KMT members, he said.

Half of the revenue generated on the platform is to be used for youth development, he said.

The KMT marks its 126th anniversary this month.