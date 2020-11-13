The nation’s delegates to this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting should urge the establishment of an Asia-Pacific human rights court, civic groups said yesterday.
The delegates should also urge that Taiwanese who have gone “missing” in China be included on international rescue lists, the groups added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) was on Tuesday tapped by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to represent the nation at the meeting that begins on Friday next week via videoconferenceing.
Photo: CNA
Other delegation members include National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) and Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中).
At a news conference in Taipei, Economic Democracy Union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said that personal liberty and safety is an important issue in the Asia-Pacific region and the delegates should propose the establishment of a human rights court.
This plan should be included in the APEC Post-2020 Vision, Lai said.
Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) said that there are 402 cases of Taiwanese and Hong Kongers who have faced human rights infringements in China.
The cases include those of Taiwanese Lee Ming-che (李明哲) and Lee Meng-chu (李孟居), and that of 12 Hong Kongers who tried to travel to Taiwan to seek political asylum, but were detained in Shenzhen, China.
Lee Ming-che was detained on March 19, 2017, after entering China from Macau. He used to work for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and was a staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei, as well as a volunteer at the non-governmental organization Covenant Watch.
He was convicted of subversion of state power in September 2017 and sentenced to five years in prison
Activist Morrison Lee (李孟居) traveled to Hong Kong in August last year and attended anti-extradition bill protests, with plans to travel to Shenzhen for business two days later. He was later confirmed to be detained by the Chinese government on grounds of being a “threat to state security.”
Taipei Bar Association human rights committee chairman Wang Lung-kuan (王龍寬) said that commerce and human rights should not be treated as separate issues.
If a country does not guarantee the safety and uphold the rights of foreign businesspeople, they might stop coming to do business there, Wang said.
Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said that there is evidence suggesting that China does not only target Taiwanese and Hong Kongers, but potentially all foreigners.
If the Asia-Pacific region wishes to prosper and see positive integration of the region’s many economies, personal liberties and basic human rights must be guaranteed, he added.
“We in Taiwan are comparatively progressive in our views on democracy, liberties and human rights, even though there is room for improvement,” Lim said.
Many of those who face oppression in China are looking to Taiwan to give them a voice, Lim said, adding that Taiwan should assume this role in the region.
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said