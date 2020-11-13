Taiwan and the US are negotiating a memorandum of understanding, which the two sides would sign in the wake of the first Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue to be held on Friday next week, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told lawmakers yesterday.
Speaking at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei, Wu said that he is confident that the dialogue would become part of the regular communication mechanisms between Taiwan and the US.
Taiwan-US relations would continue to thrive, regardless of who is the US president, Wu said, adding that the memorandum would be part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure closer bilateral relations.
Asked whether the dialogue would be the platform through which Taiwan is to participate in the US’ Economic Prosperity Network, Wu said that he could not give a definite answer, but the ministry and its US counterpart are working toward creating stable mechanisms to deepen economic cooperation.
The network, an initiative promoted by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach, aims to encourage countries to economically decouple from China and form an economic alliance against Beijing.
Asked if Taiwan would send a delegation to US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, Wu said that Taiwan would certainly send a delegation if it receives an invitation.
Speaking on the sidelines of another event yesterday, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) appeared less certain about the likelihood of signing such a memorandum, saying that it would “entirely depend on how the dialogue unfolds.”
The dialogue was first announced by US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31, after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing ractopamine and beef from cattle more than 30 months old.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday announced the date for the dialogue.
The dialogue would address critical issues in the bilateral economic relationship, including secure supply chains, the US’ Clean Network program, 5G security, semiconductors, infrastructure development, investment screening, women’s economic empowerment, health security, and science and technology cooperation, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a news release on Wednesday.
The government has said that the dialogue is not directly related to talks about a possible bilateral trade agreement, which would be conducted on the US side by the US Trade Representative Office.
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said