The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday called on the government to suspend or lower its planned increase of National Health Insurance (NHI) premiums in light of economic woes felt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) is considering raising premiums from 4.69 percent to 5.52 or 5.55 percent.
Income for businesses and ordinary people worldwide have taken a beating from the pandemic, the foundation said, urging the government to “feel the suffering of the people” and either freeze or lower the premium hike.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
Article 3 of the National Health Insurance Act (全民健保法) stipulates that the government “should at least shoulder 36 percent of the remainder of the annual insurance budget minus promulgated revenues,” foundation deputy director-general Wu Jung-ta (吳榮達) said.
With the NHI’s finances in a sorry state and the end of the pandemic uncertain, the government should show compassion for the challenges people are enduring and bear a larger proportion of health insurance premiums, Wu said.
The government should budget for health expenditures and avoid adding to the burden placed on the NHI by leaving payments up to the agency, he added.
As for expanding revenue channels for the NHI, Wu pointed to Article 76 of the act, which allows for a “social health and welfare surcharge” to be placed on sales of alcohol and tobacco to generate revenue for the NHI reserve fund.
A tobacco surcharge has been implemented for many years, but an equivalent tax on alcohol has not yet been levied, he said.
Wu also recommended that the government consider emulating other nations by imposing a sugar tax, which could raise awareness of the dangers associated with consuming excessive amounts of sugar and provide a significant revenue source for the NHI.
According to the NHI’s estimated budget for next year, if premiums remain unchanged and additional funds are not raised elsewhere, the NHI reserve fund would fall below safe levels by the end of the year.
Officials therefore plan to discuss raising premiums during the NHI Committee meeting on Friday next week.
At this point, as raising premiums for next year appears inevitable, the government should at least consider limiting the premium to 4.91 or 5.17 percent at most, the amount it used to be, Wu added.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said