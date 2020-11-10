A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions.
The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday.
The session marks the first military exchange between Taiwanese soldiers and those of an allied country since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to such interactions about eight months ago, a report in the Chinese-language United Daily News said.
The Navy Command Headquarters said in a statement that routine Taiwan-US military exchanges and cooperation are taking place as usual to maintain regional peace and stability.
