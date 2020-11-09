The Taiwan Alzheimer’s Disease Association has unveiled a calendar specially designed by association members to suit the needs of people with dementia and to raise awareness of the contributions people with the condition make in their communities.
Pai Wan-chih (白婉芝), 72, a member of the association’s advisory group, said that the calendar features more blank spaces for notes, easily readable fonts and quotes that help people with dementia in their daily routines.
The calendar, printed on nonreflective paper, includes pictures of the four seasons to help them identify the month more easily, she said.
Established last year, the advisory group is a platform for people with mild dementia to not only participate in public activities, but also help initiate policy proposals based on their needs.
Association secretary-general Tang Li-yu (湯麗玉) said that there are more than 290,000 people in Taiwan with dementia, with more than 75 percent of them having a mild form of the condition.
Encouraging people with early-stage dementia to participate in public life by joining the group is a win-win situation, as it not only slows the progression of their condition, but also gives them a voice in society, she said.
Seventy-two-year-old Su Hui-mei (蘇惠美), a group member who was eight years ago diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, said that her path was not easy.
After joining the group, Su said that she participated in discussions about how to make public transportation more dementia-friendly, as well as how to protect people with dementia from financial abuse.
Having traveled throughout Taiwan to share her experience, Su said that those with the same condition should try to participate in public life and voice their needs.
“It is a very meaningful job,” she said.
The group’s activities have proven that people with mild dementia can make great contributions to society, Tang said, adding that the association would like to welcome new members.
She also hopes to see more such groups emerge, she said.
