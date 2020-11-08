The first line of Taichung’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system could start trial runs within a week, allowing people to travel for free, the Taichung City Government said on Friday, after it received final operational approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.
The trains would in the first three weeks of trials operate daily from 7am to 8pm, and from 6am to midnight in the fourth and last week of trials, Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Co said.
The trains would run every five minutes during peak hours, every eight minutes during off-peak hours on weekdays and every eight minutes throughout weekends and holidays, it added.
Photo: Su Chin-feng, Taipei Times
The MRT Taichung Green Line has 18 stations and is scheduled to start commercial operations by the end of this year, after 11 years of construction, the city government said.
The 16.7km line is expected to improve connections between major transportation hubs in the city, such as the Taichung High Speed Railway Station and two Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) stations — Songzhu and Daqing — as well as Taichung City Hall.
It connects the city’s Beitun (北屯), Situn (西屯), Nantun (南屯) and Wuri (烏日) districts and is the first of an MRT network that is projected to include four lines.
Feasibility studies are underway for the east-to-west Blue Line, which is projected to intersect with the Green Line and connect the Taichung Port and Taichung Railway Station, and would be operational in a second MRT development stage, the company said.
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said that the lowest ticket price would be NT$20, with fares increasing by NT$5 after every 2km traveled.
The project was initiated in 1998, and construction started in 2009 during the tenure of former Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強), who was succeeded by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), who held the mayoral office from 2014 to 2018.
Costs for the Green Line totaled NT$59.3 billion (US$2.05 billion), with NT$32.8 billion funded by the central government.
Integrated public transportation development is vital for the success of the Taichung MRT, said Lee Ker-tsung (李克聰), a transportation expert at the Consumers’ Foundation, adding that the city’s public transportation system has in the past few years faced a lot of criticism.
Public bike rentals and bus services should also be expanded, he said.
“People should become familiar with traveling by more than one means of public transportation,” Lee said.
However, incentives in place in Taichung, such as steep discounts, including free rides, are not sustainable, he said.
In other news, Taichung is to ban chain beverage shops from using polystyrene cups, becoming the nation’s second city to do so after Tainan.
Non-compliance with the Autonomous Regulations of Low-carbon City Development in Taichung City (臺中市發展低碳城市自治條例), which are to be imposed next year, would result in a verbal warning in the first instance, and fines from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000 for further contraventions.
After Tainan banned polystyrene containers in 2013, the Taichung government in June also reached a consensus with beverage chains that operate in the city, the Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau said.
The rule would apply to 2,851 shops, bureau Acting Director-General Chen Hung-yi (陳宏益) said.
The bureau would also help shops put in place incentives for customers to bring their own containers, Chen said.
Additional reporting by Tsai Shu-yuan
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her. The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said. A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said. Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her. Chief Prosecutor
Czech Senator Jiri Drahos compares the two nations’ democracies, and his aims for a visit to Taipei, which was postponed from last month to some time next spring Taipei and Prague have grown closer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political situation regarding China, Czech Senator Jiri Drahos said in an interview as he reflected on his 30 years of contact with Taiwan. His initial connection with Taiwan dates back to the late 1980s, when he made contact with then-National Taiwan University professor Richard Lee (李紹林) about contributing to an international conference that Lee was chairing, Drahos said in an online interview with the Taipei Times. There are not many people in the Czech Republic who have maintained contact with Taiwan for more than 30 years, he said. Czechs